Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush picks sides in Patrick Mahomes bashing

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush is known to be active on social media.

When Rachel is not posting on Instagram, she is airing her thoughts on the Buffalo Bills' performances on X. Recently, however, she did something different.

As Week 15 looms, Patrick Mahomes' outburst after the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills is still the talk of the league. From what it appears, Rachel isn't a fan of Chiefs QB's outcry.

Bush made her stance clear by liking a tweet from Razzball writer John Frascella condemning the 2x Super Bowl champion's antics.

Below is the screenshot of the same:

Rachel Busk liking John Rascella's rant about Patrick Mahomes

The rant was caused by an offside penalty on Kadarius Toney that negated a touchdown off a lateral pass by Travis Kelce. Poyer had said:

“In the moment I thought it was one of the best plays I’ve ever seen and he’s done that before, but fortunately it came on our side.”

Jordan Poyer, Bills look to sustain playoff push vs. Cowboys

The next assignment for the 7-6 Buffalo Bills, and especially Jordan Poyer, is a massive one.

The Dallas Cowboys seized control of the NFC East with a 33-13 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

Dak Prescott remains one of the better quarterbacks in the league, throwing for 28 touchdowns against six interceptions. He has a bevy of offensive options - running back Tony Pollard; wideouts CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup. Also, the tight end Jake Ferguson has seemingly proven himself a worthy successor to Dalton Schultz.

All that is enabled by an offensive line anchored by Pro Bowlers Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Tyler Biadasz.

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys have a lethal trench unit helmed by Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons. On the backfield, DaRon Bland has emerged as a breakout star in Trevon Diggs' absence, breaking the single-season pick-six record.

But that is not to say that the Bills are lacking in talent. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, for all their offseason troubles, have continued to be their top two players. Their backfield is still as deep as ever, if not more so, especially after a midseason trade for erstwhile Green Bay Packer Rasul Douglas.