Rachel Bush is often in the spotlight as she is married to NFL defensive back Jordan Poyer. As such, her social media posts can reach hundreds and thousands of people. Bush took to her Twitter (X) account, which has over 100K followers, to comment on a global matter.

She posted about the events in Israel over the weekend and called for peace, as the conflict between the nation and Palestine reached a violent level:

Rachel Bush Tweet's on the Israel - Palestine conflict

Many lives were lost, as at least 600 Israeli civilians and military personnel died in the incident. Bush also retweeted content on her Twitter (X) page in connection to the worrying escalation.

She also uses the app to support her husband and the Buffalo Bills. Bush also liked two tweets connected to Buffalo's game in London this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Rachel Bush liked Tweets regarding the Bills vs. Jaguars game in London

Based on the tweets, it seems that she was concerned that the Bills should've traveled to London after their Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo last played in the city back in 2015, while the Jaguars have been in London for over a week.

How long have Rachel Bush and Jordan Poyer been married?

Rachel Bush and Jordan Poyer got married in February 2018 in an invite-only wedding in Jamaica. In 2015, Bush met Poyer via Twitter and got engaged the following year after a year of dating. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Aliyah Anne Poyer, in December 2016.

The social media influencer and entrepreneur was rumored to be connected to former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown was almost traded to the Bills by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2019, but that didn't materialize.

Brown had requested a trade but refused to go to Buffalo, and upon hearing that the Bills canceled negotiations and the trade fell through. The Bills turned their attention to other prospects and traded for Stefon Diggs ahead of the 2020 draft, and it's safe to say they don't regret the way the situation turned out.