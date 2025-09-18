  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush recaps France holiday in IG photo dump as Bills safety prepares for final stint in Buffalo 

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush recaps France holiday in IG photo dump as Bills safety prepares for final stint in Buffalo 

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 18, 2025 12:56 GMT
Jordan Poyer
Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@rachelbush)

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, shared a glimpse of her holiday in a social media post. She had a good time in France and captioned the post with two hand-heart emojis.

Ad

She shared a mirror selfie in the first slide of the post. She also included pictures of herself enjoying on a yacht.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jordan Poyer was signed to the practice squad of the Buffalo Bills, where he previously played from 2017 to 2023. He played the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins. He started his NFL journey with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel poses in a white off-shoulder dress

On August 27, Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel, shared a few pictures from her vacation in Monaco. She wore a white, off-shoulder, floral-printed midi dress. She styled her hair straight, flowing down to her waist, and completed the look with a pendant featuring the "RB" alphabet.

Ad

Poyer's wife is an avid traveler and shares her adventures on Instagram. She enjoyed a trip to Brazil in March, then headed to Costa Rica in April. She spent some time in Florida in June and was in Monaco last month.

The Buffalo Bills started the new season strong. They won against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and then won against the New York Jets in their second game. Next, the team will face the Dolphins on Sept. 19.

Ad

However, they struggled with their game in the preseason. They played the first preseason game against the New York Giants but lost 34-25, followed by another loss against the Chicago Bears, 38-0.

After two back-to-back losses, they won against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-19, and then had an amazing start to the new season. Last season, the Bills were just one win shy of making it to the Super Bowl, losing the AFC championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications