Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush recaps France holiday in IG photo dump as Bills safety prepares for final stint in Buffalo 

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, shared a glimpse of her holiday in a social media post. She had a good time in France and captioned the post with two hand-heart emojis.She shared a mirror selfie in the first slide of the post. She also included pictures of herself enjoying on a yacht. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJordan Poyer was signed to the practice squad of the Buffalo Bills, where he previously played from 2017 to 2023. He played the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins. He started his NFL journey with the Philadelphia Eagles.Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel poses in a white off-shoulder dressOn August 27, Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel, shared a few pictures from her vacation in Monaco. She wore a white, off-shoulder, floral-printed midi dress. She styled her hair straight, flowing down to her waist, and completed the look with a pendant featuring the &quot;RB&quot; alphabet.Poyer's wife is an avid traveler and shares her adventures on Instagram. She enjoyed a trip to Brazil in March, then headed to Costa Rica in April. She spent some time in Florida in June and was in Monaco last month.The Buffalo Bills started the new season strong. They won against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and then won against the New York Jets in their second game. Next, the team will face the Dolphins on Sept. 19.However, they struggled with their game in the preseason. They played the first preseason game against the New York Giants but lost 34-25, followed by another loss against the Chicago Bears, 38-0.After two back-to-back losses, they won against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-19, and then had an amazing start to the new season. Last season, the Bills were just one win shy of making it to the Super Bowl, losing the AFC championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs.