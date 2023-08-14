Social media influencer Rachel Bush is married to Bills safety Jordan Poyer. Bush took to X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was given offers to hand over her likeness to AI. Here's how she put it:

"The amount of $ I’ve been offered to make an AI girlfriend version of myself that interacts (using my voice) with people….this concept is wilddd to me."

The comments came as a response to a post on X, which predicted that the entertainment industry at large will be replaced by AI by 2030. Of course, the companies behind the AI boom will stand to make the most money. The small human segment related to it will be somewhat immortalized by their involvment in the project, like Bush.

That said, one handing out their likeness to become an AI to become girlfriends with other people creates a potential conflict at home. At least, it might generate a conversation between partners at home. Of course, the true emotional toll of long-term effects of such a situation are unknown in 2023.

Could AI replace NFL players like Rachel Bush's husband Jordan Poyer?

COVID-19 changed the working world permanently at the start of the 2020s. By the mid 2030s, the working world could be hit with another blow. However, one workforce seemingly "safe" from automation is made up of NFL players like Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Poyer.

Sure, if every player had a bad season in 2023, the vast majority would have a much different working situation in 2024 via cuts, trades or reworked deals.

That said, the point of the league is to see what humans can do in competition with each other. Replacing people with robots seems much farther away than throwing an automated computer into already existing technology. It also takes away the star power of people like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, which is one of the main reasons people tune in.

Will a fanbase ever ask a machine for an autograph? Additionally, the threat of injury would essentially be taken out of the game. Sure, a machine could break down, but it could be fixed or replaced much faster than an ACL tear.

Perhaps a far off generation would be more interested in watching machines collide, but until then, NFL players across the country from the Seattle Seahawks to the Miami Dolphins appear to be safe for quite some time.