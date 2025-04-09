Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush shares hilarious take on their skiing rivalry: "We're a bit competitive"

Jordan Poyer and his wife, Rachel Bush, are spending their NFL offseason exploring and experiencing some adventurous outings. On Tuesday, Rachel took to her Instagram account to share a few moments from their hilarious skiing rivalry.

She posted a video showing the Miami Dolphins' safety's progress in skiing. In her first IG story, the 33-year-old NFL star was seen trying to maintain his balance, seemingly struggling a bit.

"He went from this....."hshe wrote in the caption.

Still from Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush's Instagram story/@rachelbush)

Bush then shared another story, where Poyer had a smooth slide on the snow. He appeared to be handling it with ease.

Rachel Bush jokingly talked about her husband's competitive nature in the caption, revealing that she has been skiing for a long time but was seemingly impressed with her husband’s skills.

"To this in just a couple weeks lol (I've been skiing and snowboarding my whole life lol). It's cute he always tries to be better than me. We're a bit competitive, but I gotta give him his credit lmao."

Still from Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush's Instagram story/@rachelbush)

Jordan Poyer also shared glimpses of his snowy adventure on his Instagram. He posted several videos of his adventures and revealed that his favorite places for skiing are Palisades Tahoe and Jackson Hole.

On his Instagram story, he shared a video of his skiing adventure and wrote:

"I spent 33 years of my life not knowing how fun this is... blasphemy."

Still from Jordan Poyer’s Instagram story/@j_poyer21

Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush enjoys a beach vacation in Costa

Rachel Bush, who enjoys a following of around 4.1 million on Instagram, grabbed fans’ attention earlier this month by sharing highlights from her beachside vacation in Costa. She posted a slew of 20 pictures capturing her fun-filled outing.

Bush gave fans a glimpse of the beautiful location she chose for her vacation, which was surrounded by water and lush greenery. Along with scenic views, she also shared a few stunning photos of her vacation looks.

The Instagram model took a selfie while wearing a green bikini in one picture, while in another, she struck a pose on a beach.

Before that, in March, she vacationed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She posted several pictures of her Brazil trip on Instagram on March 14, including scenic snaps and beachside views.

As an avid traveler, it likely won't be long until Rachel Bush once again gives her followers a glimpse into her latest adventure.

