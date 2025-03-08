Jordan Poyer's wife sends 1-word message to Quinton Bell’s fiancee's photo dump featuring Tua Tagovailoa’s family

Miami Dolphins linebacker Quinton Bell's fiancee Brooke Miranda was recently reunited with her friends Devon Mostert and Annah Tagovailoa. Miranda later shared her adorable moments with Raheem Mostert's wife and Tua Tagovailoa's wife via an Instagram post on Friday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Miranda's Instagram post didn’t just attract different reactions from fans but also from the Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush. Even though Bush missed out on reuniting with her friends, she shared her reaction to Miranda's photo dump.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Beauties," Bush wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rachel Bush sends 1-word message to Brooke Miranda's photo dump featuring Tua Tagovailoa’s wife (image credit: instagram/brookelewisss)

Miranda's Instagram post featured pictures from multiple occasions, including snapshots from her sunbathing session at the yacht and a selfie from inside her car. There was also a snap where she and Annah posed with Devon's baby bump.

Ad

"Love love love love and love," Devon wrote.

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush grieved loss of her pet dog

Before sharing her reaction to Brooke Miranda's Instagram dump, Rachel Bush updated her fans with the heartbreaking loss of her dog. Bush broke the news via an Instagram post in January, featuring the model's adorable memories with her pet. Bush's post also featured an emotional note.

Ad

"Lost my old man this week. I’ve been absent regarding everything else so I’m sorry if I haven’t gotten back to you. Still trying to process. It’s not real to me. My heart is completely broken. He’s been with me through everything in my 20s. My first dog as an 'adult' but I was only 19 and needed him more than you could ever imagine when I first got him," Bush captioned.

Ad

Ad

Bush concluded her emotional message by asking fans, friends and family to pray for her, considering her dog's loss had hurt her "so bad".

"This hurts so bad, just asking my friends and family to bear with me and just send prayers all I need right now," Bush wrote.

As Bush recovered from the loss of her pet dog, she came across another unexpected experience. In February, Bush revealed her encounter with the police who pulled her over for a serious violation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.