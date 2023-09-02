Jordan Poyer spends 10 whole minutes coming up with NSFW comment on wife Rachel Bush's Greece photo dump

Jordan Poyer has come a long way since becoming a seventh-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He became a First-Team All-Pro in 2021 after tallying 93 tackles, three sacks, and five interceptions. He was a Pro Bowler a year later, though he played only 12 regular season games.

Poyer is also building his life after football by launching the JP Brand. At 32, he may only have a few football years left, so he is already looking forward to what’s next. But while his creative vision is innate, he struggled to find words regarding his wife’s latest Instagram posts.

Jordan Poyer stumbled in typing an appropriate comment for Rachel Bush’s sexy images

Poyer isn’t shy in sharing his thoughts, as proven by his “mic’d up” moment during their 2022 Week 18 game against the New England Patriots.

Conversely, he couldn’t put the words together regarding his wife’s photos from her European vacation. Rachel Bush shared on Instagram a video of Jordan Poyer lying in bed while composing a comment for her snapshots. She captioned the post:

“My husband sitting here trying to decide what to comment on my pic for 10 min now.”

(Image credit: Rachel Bush on Instagram)

Eventually, Poyer came up with something and replied to another commenter:

“when they laying on my face it’s not much needed to comment”

(Image credit: Rachel Bush on Instagram)

While Poyer prepares for his 11th NFL season, Bush toured Greece wearing a busty brown dress. She also wore a gold cut-out dress in an earlier vacation to the Hellenic Republic. She also visited Switzerland and Hawaii during the offseason.

Like Jordan Poyer, Rachel Bush is also an entrepreneur, owning Lea La Natural Skincare. The brand’s Instagram account describes their products as vegan, animal cruelty-free, and paraben-free.

Bush has over four million Instagram followers. She and Poyer met via Twitter and started dating in 2015. They got married three years later in Jamaica. The couple welcomed their baby girl, Aliyah, in December 2016.

Rachel Bush sounded off on becoming an AI girlfriend

While Jordan Poyer’s wife is busy with her cosmetics brand, she gets offers to do other projects. One of which is lending her voice to become an Artificial Intelligence girlfriend.

Bush recently revealed this offer when she quoted a fellow Twitter user who mentioned AI taking over the fashion and entertainment industries. She said:

“The amount of $ I’ve been offered to make an AI girlfriend version of myself that interacts (using my voice) with people….😅😅 this concept is wilddd to me”

Meanwhile, her husband stays with the Buffalo Bills on a two-year, $12.5 million contract he signed last March. That deal includes a $4 million signing bonus and $7 million guaranteed money.