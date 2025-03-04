Jordan Reid mock draft: NFL analyst projects Cowboys bolstering offense with Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan is expected to be one of the first wide receiver prospects selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His massive frame, at 6 feet 4 inches and 219 pounds, paired with his athleticism and ability to run after the catch, make him highly desirable.

In Jordan Reid's mock draft with ESPN on Tuesday, he predicted that the Dallas Cowboys would select the Arizona Wildcats wide receiver with their 12th overall pick. Their WR2 position has been an issue for them in recent years, receiving unreliable production behind superstar CeeDee Lamb in their offensive system.

Reid pointed out that McMillan ranked third among all wide receivers in the entire FBS last year with 27 forced missed tackles. This demonstrates his elite ability to make plays after the catch, which is also a strength of Lamb's game. The potential pairing could give Dak Prescott an elite duo of receivers to work with while opening up their passing schemes.

Tetairoa McMillan's potential impact on Cowboys 2025 NFL offseason

Many around the NFL have speculated that the Dallas Cowboys may explore the trade market or use the 2025 NFL free agency period to address their WR2 position. Selecting Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft would theoretically eliminate the need for them to do so.

Using this strategy could also affect their running back position, with Rico Dowdle scheduled to become a free agent this year. Many rumors have suggested that the Cowboys could target a replacement in the first round of the draft, such as Ashton Jeanty. Drafting McMillan instead may allow them to sign Dowdle to a new contract or bring in a different free agent, such as Najee Harris or Aaron Jones.

It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys approach their RB1 and WR2 positions during the 2025 NFL offseason, as both need to be addressed. It will be a new-look offense in Dallas, with them making major coaching changes. Brian Schottenheimer was promoted to be their new head coach, replacing Mike McCarthy, and his previous offensive coordinator role was filled by Klayton Adams.

The new leadership will put their touches on the Cowboys' offensive game plan and have their say in how they want to fill out the roster. Getting Tetairoa McMillan as their new WR2 would seemingly be an exciting start to their tenure.

