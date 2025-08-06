  • home icon
  Jordan Stout's fiancée Julia Falcioni hilariously attempts to put on Ravens punter's bottoms at team's facility in viral video 

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 06, 2025 17:10 GMT
Jordan Stout
Jordan Stout's fiancee Julia Falcioni, tried on his Baltimore Ravens uniform. (Photos via Jordan Stout Instagram/ Julia Falcioni Instagram)

Jordan Stout is entering his fourth season with the Baltimore Ravens. Ahead of the upcoming season, his fiancée, Julia Falcioni, tried to step into his role as a punter. It wasn't as easy as she thought, though.

In a video posted on Instagram from the official "NFL on Prime" account, Falcioni attempts to put the Ravens' punter's football pants over her skirt. However, it was much more difficult than expected. She even jokingly questioned at one point whether NFL players even wear those tight pants.

"Do they wear these?!" Falcioni can be heard saying.
Falcioni was in the Ravens locker room with other ladies who were all laughing hysterically at her uniform try-on moments. They were all shocked at the fit of players' wear each week during the NFL season.

Jordan Stout and the Ravens will have their first preseason game on Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jordan Stout's fiancee Julia celebrated the return of football

On Wednesday, Julia Falcioni celebrated the return of football. In a post on Instagram, she shared a collage of photos of herself showing support for Jordan Stout during the Ravens training camp.

She also shared photos of herself and her training camp outfit, which consisted of denim shorts and a white cropped top. In another photo, she was in a monochromatic black look with athletic shorts and a short-sleeved t-shirt.

"football is back!" Falcioni wrote.
Jordan Stout was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft after playing college football at Penn State. Last season, he had 178 punts, averaging 46.8 yards per punt. He also had 76 punts that landed within the 20-yard line and his longest punt traveled 70 yards.

He and Julia met in 2020 at Penn State. The Ravens punter proposed to her in June 2024 in Venice, Italy. She often shares photos on social media of her support for Stout and the Ravens.

Bethany Cohen

Edited by Krutik Jain
