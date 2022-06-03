"Not gonna lie, I was a garbage can today" - Josh Allen addresses poor performance in The Match, claims he was carried by Patrick Mahomes 

Josh Allen may be one of the top quarterbacks in football, but the golf course shows a different side of his athletic abilities, or lack thereof. The Buffalo Bills signal-caller teamed up with AFC rival Patrick Mahomes this week to take part in the charity golf event known as The Match.

The two young quarterbacks went up against the old-timers of the NFC in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers seemed to be the most gifted among the foursome, although Patrick Mahomes had some nice-looking shots as well.

The following day, Allen took to Twitter to check on his partner’s back and added a little self-deprecation.

Josh Allen @JoshAllenQB

Not gonna lie, I was a garbage can today but we will be back @PatrickMahomes is your back ok? 🤣Not gonna lie, I was a garbage can today but we will be back @PatrickMahomes is your back ok? 🤣Not gonna lie, I was a garbage can today but we will be back 😁

The Match was pretty close throughout the day, with the young team coming from behind a couple of strokes to tie it up. In the end, it was a beautifully hit putt on the final hole that drove home the win for Brady and Rodgers.

In Allen’s defense, it seemed as though he started to heat up as the day went along and even narrowly missed dropping in an incredibly long putt on the final hole.

What Allen lacked in golf skills he more than made up for in trash talk. After an impressive drive by Rodgers, the Bills quarterback commented on how good his opponent was and credited it to Rodgers skipping OTAs.

Allen was also the target of several verbal jabs from Brady, mostly concerning his weight and lack of Super Bowl wins. The trash talk was apparent among the announcers as well, which included NBA great Charles Barkley and Arizona Cardinals sackmaster J.J. Watt.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes put their rivalry on the back burner for a round of charity golf

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes gave NFL fans one of the most thrilling games of all time in last season’s AFC divisional round. The two have been labeled the next Brady and Manning in their fledgling rivalry that, thus far, has gone in Mahomes’ favor.

As the 2022 season approaches, Allen will look to turn the tide in the rivalry and lead his Buffalo Bills through the playoffs and to the Super Bowl. Mahomes, meanwhile, will attempt to get back there without one of his biggest weapons in Tyreek Hill. The lightning-quick wide receiver suits up this season as a Miami Dolphin.

With The Match behind him, Allen looks forward to rejoining the Bills and charging into the season opener against the defending world champion Los Angeles Rams.

