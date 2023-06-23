Josh Allen asserts Stefon Diggs as the “greatest receiver in the game” amid WR’s alleged rift with franchise 

Josh Allen's offseason has been quite productive thus far. He was named the cover athlete for Madden 24, and when attention shifted to football, the situation surrounding Stefon Diggs erupted.

Diggs was not present on the first day of the Bills' mandatory minicamp, and it gave rise to further speculations about a possible rift between the star receiver and the franchise. However, since then, the franchise and Allen have handled the situation quite well.

Following Diggs' antics in last year's AFC Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has dispelled any lingering animosity towards him. Recently during an interview, Josh Allen also praised his WR1. Here's what he said on the Slow News Day podcast with Kevin Clark:

"I think the more efficient passes are going to be the ones that are closer to the line of scrimmage in theory, right? But there's also a lot of plays to be made that are down the field and because of the guys that we have outside, you talked about Stefon Diggs, I think the greatest receiver in the game right now."

"You have Gabe Davis, whose average depth of reception is I think number two in the league behind Jaylen Waddle." Allen said, "So, guys that that can go downfield and make plays, Dawson Knox vertical threat, so you don't want to take that away from the guys that are really good at that.”

Stefon Diggs did participate in the remainder of the minicamp, and the relationship appears to be moving in the right direction. Diggs' contract makes it nearly impossible for the Buffalo Bills to trade him, so both the team and the player should work to maximize their mutual benefits.

Josh Allen wants to limit his turnovers

Josh Allen led the league with 19 turnovers last season, and that played a huge role in the Bills suffering losses or being involved in close games. It ultimately got them knocked out in the Divisional Round.

However, the Bills quarterback is working towards limiting his turnovers next season. Allen is without a doubt one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and if he manages to be more careful with the ball, the Bills could end up winning the Super Bowl. It will be interesting to see how the Bills will bounce back in 2023 given how poorly they ended last season.

