  • "Josh Allen is the best quarterback" - Bill Simmons snubs Patrick Mahomes in QB tiers while raving about Bills' star QB 

By Henrique Bulio
Published Aug 12, 2025 04:12 GMT
Josh Allen has established himself as one of the elite quarterbacks in the league for the decade, but he still hasn't won a Super Bowl. Despite his regular season success with the Buffalo Bills, he has failed to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the four times they played in the postseason, hampering his playoff progress.

He won his first NFL MVP in the 2024 season, and despite losing to Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game, few would disagree that he had a better season than his nemesis. Mahomes' Chiefs won over a dozen one-score games during the season and were easily handled by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

With Allen on the rise and Mahomes struggling a bit during the previous season, Bill Simmons shared his take on who's currently the best quarterback in the NFL, and he sided with the Bills quarterback, as he explained in a recent podcast episode on The Ringer:

"I just think Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the league. Game by game, regular season, durability, he can make chicken salad out of chicken s***. From what we saw from Mahomes last year, I just don't think it's fair to put him over Josh."

Comparing Josh Allen's stats to Patrick Mahomes during the 2024 season

The Buffalo Bills quarterback ended with fewer passing yards (3.731 against 3.928), but all other numbers favored him in the process.

He had 28 touchdowns, six interceptions and a rating of 101.4. He also added 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns when running the ball, showcasing his skills as a runner. He also started every game for the Bills.

Mahomes, on the other hand, had 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a passer rating of 93.5. This was one of his worst statistical seasons, and on the ground, he wasn't as effective as Allen, with just 307 yards and two touchdowns. He had one less game, as the Chiefs had already clinched the first seed in the AFC in Week 18.

The Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, but Mahomes couldn't win his third straight Super Bowl after losing 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

How do you think Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

