Josh Allen clears air on rumors of rift with Stefon Diggs.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has cleared the air on any potential rift between him and star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

In the off-season, there were reports that Diggs and the Bills were not seeing eye-to-eye due to his usage and the fact that Buffalo fell short in the playoffs in the last few years.

Moreover, to begin OTA's, Diggs was not there at the start, and coach Sean McDermott said that it was a major concern. However, Allen went on The Pat McAfee show and said that his communication with Diggs is at an all-time high and expects this year to be their best yet.

"I think, you know, between me and him, our communications and all time, just understanding some of our concepts better, making sure that we're talking and having open-minded communication.

"He was just voted the captain today. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that. The energy and the juice that he's had this training camp. And as we're going into the season, it's at an all-time high. I love playing with him. We're going to continue to grow and get better. And I think this is going to be our best year yet."

If Allen and Diggs do have their best year together, it would make the Buffalo Bills a legit Super Bowl contender.

Stefon Diggs' stats for Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs is entering his fourth season as the number one receiver for the Buffalo Bills.

In his first season in Buffalo, Stefon Diggs caught 127 passes for 1535 yards, which were both career-highs. He then followed up with 103 catches for 1225 yards, and last season, he caught 108 passes for 1429 yards.

Each season in the Bills, Diggs has been over 1000 yards receiving and has been one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Bills hoping to get over the hump

The Buffalo Bills have failed to reach the Super Bowl with their current core and were eliminated in the Divisional Road last year by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Buffalo is favored to win the AFC East and have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl. The Bills open their season on the road on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets. Buffalo then has their home opener the following week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

