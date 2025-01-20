There is more at stake for Josh Allen than a Super Bowl appearance this weekend. He could reportedly secure an extra $3.5 million in bonuses and a future pay increase if he can lead the Buffalo Bills past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship round.

Sportrac editor Michael Ginnitti took to X to share:

"With an AFC Championship Win... #Bills Josh Allen will secure a $1M bonus, & $2.5M will be added to his 2025 salary. With "just" $14.5M cash allocated in 2025, it's widely expected that Allen and the Bills will discuss a renegotiated contract this offseason."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The $1 million will be in the form of a bonus this season and the other $2.5 million will be in the form of a salary increase for the 2025 season.

Despite still having four years left on his contract, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's representatives are expected to discuss an extension at the end of the season. Allen is currently signed through the 2028 season having signed his current six-year, $258 million deal in 2021.

His base salary for 2025 is currently $14 million. The recent spate of quarterback contracts for Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, and Tua Tagovailoa has reestablished a new pecking order in the contract rankings and Allen's annual average value is now outside the top 10.

Conversely, he would have a cap charge of $43 million in 2025 and an untenable $64 million in 2026. Therefore, it would be in both parties' best interests to rework the contract. However, those discussions are for the offseason and the Bills quarterback is focused on the now as he wants to bring the franchise their first Super Bowl win.

Josh Allen leads Bills to AFC Championship game

The Bills quarterback put on an exemplary performance in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Despite only passing for 127 yards against the Baltimore Ravens, he managed to lead his team to a 27-25 victory.

Allen's two rushing touchdowns came at critical junctures of the game. More importantly, he did not turn the ball over, while his compatriot and fellow MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson threw an interception and lost a fumble.

The victory set the Bills up for a showdown with the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The Bills are expected to enter the game as slight underdogs against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the dangerous Chiefs defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.