  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Josh Allen drops 2-word message as wife Hailee Steinfeld celebrates major achievement

Josh Allen drops 2-word message as wife Hailee Steinfeld celebrates major achievement

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 09, 2025 06:12 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Josh Allen wife Hailee Steinfeld (Image Source: Imagn)

Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, celebrated the first anniversary of her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, on Friday. The American singer-actress keeps her fans updated about her day-to-day life through her newsletter.

Ad

She shared a post of a cake on the official Instagram handle of the newsletter with the caption:

"Beau Society turns ONE!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Josh Allen reshared the post on his Instagram, cheering for his wife for a major achievement with a two-word caption.

"So proud," he wrote.
Josh Allen&#039;s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, celebrates a major achievement/@joshallenqb
Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, celebrates a major achievement/@joshallenqb

Beau Society has shared a reel on its Instagram account, capturing some memorable moments of Hailee Steinfeld’s life.

Ad
"Happy Birthday Beau Society!! Loved every second! Cant wait for year #02! New letter dropping NOW 💌💌💌," the caption read.
Ad

The video included Steinfeld’s work, her vacations, and also a few clips of Buffalo Bills games.

While the Sinners star has celebrated her new achievement, Allen and his team are preparing for the upcoming NFL season. They will face the New York Giants in a preseason game on Saturday. It would be his first season after tying the knot with Steinfeld.

Last season, the Bills were close to qualifying for the Super Bowl but were short one win and missed the chance. Their journey to the Lombardi Trophy came to an end after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

Ad

Josh Allen recalls his wedding to Hailee Steinfeld

In the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks," which dropped on Tuesday, Josh Allen opened up about his personal life. He talked about his wedding to Hailee Steinfeld and recalled the special day.

"Got married May 31st. I don't know if people know that, but that was best night of my life, honestly. And my wife's life, I think, that's what she says," he said.
Ad

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on May 31in California. She shared about her wedding in the Beau Society newsletter in June.

"I’m sitting here with Josh, and we’re reminiscing on the best weekend of our lives for the millionth time," Steinfeld wrote (People Magazine). "...Over the past two weeks, random yet very specific memories have been popping back into our heads, and we’ve been blurting them out to each other, often through smiles, laughs, and tears."

In the newsletter, Steinfeld also said that phones were not allowed at their wedding as the couple wanted people to "come and be present." They had a family dinner two days before the wedding and also had an afterparty.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications