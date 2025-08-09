Josh Allen drops 2-word message as wife Hailee Steinfeld celebrates major achievement

Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, celebrated the first anniversary of her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, on Friday. The American singer-actress keeps her fans updated about her day-to-day life through her newsletter.She shared a post of a cake on the official Instagram handle of the newsletter with the caption:&quot;Beau Society turns ONE!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJosh Allen reshared the post on his Instagram, cheering for his wife for a major achievement with a two-word caption.&quot;So proud,&quot; he wrote.Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, celebrates a major achievement/@joshallenqbBeau Society has shared a reel on its Instagram account, capturing some memorable moments of Hailee Steinfeld’s life.&quot;Happy Birthday Beau Society!! Loved every second! Cant wait for year #02! New letter dropping NOW 💌💌💌,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video included Steinfeld’s work, her vacations, and also a few clips of Buffalo Bills games.While the Sinners star has celebrated her new achievement, Allen and his team are preparing for the upcoming NFL season. They will face the New York Giants in a preseason game on Saturday. It would be his first season after tying the knot with Steinfeld.Last season, the Bills were close to qualifying for the Super Bowl but were short one win and missed the chance. Their journey to the Lombardi Trophy came to an end after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.Josh Allen recalls his wedding to Hailee SteinfeldIn the first episode of HBO's &quot;Hard Knocks,&quot; which dropped on Tuesday, Josh Allen opened up about his personal life. He talked about his wedding to Hailee Steinfeld and recalled the special day.&quot;Got married May 31st. I don't know if people know that, but that was best night of my life, honestly. And my wife's life, I think, that's what she says,&quot; he said.Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on May 31in California. She shared about her wedding in the Beau Society newsletter in June.&quot;I’m sitting here with Josh, and we’re reminiscing on the best weekend of our lives for the millionth time,&quot; Steinfeld wrote (People Magazine). &quot;...Over the past two weeks, random yet very specific memories have been popping back into our heads, and we’ve been blurting them out to each other, often through smiles, laughs, and tears.&quot;In the newsletter, Steinfeld also said that phones were not allowed at their wedding as the couple wanted people to &quot;come and be present.&quot; They had a family dinner two days before the wedding and also had an afterparty.