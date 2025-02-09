Josh Allen drops 3-word reaction to fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's heartfelt message after MVP honor

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t need many words to show his love after winning the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award earlier this week. His fiancée and actress, Hailee Steinfeld, cheered him on with an Instagram post, sharing a photo of Allen in a black suit holding his trophy. She captioned it:

"That's MVP Josh Allen to you! "

Allen dropped a love-filled reaction to the post:

"I love you ❤️."

Allen and Steinfeld got engaged in November 2024. The NFL star proposed with a diamond ring. They have been together since mid-2023 but kept their relationship mostly private.

They made their red carpet debut at the 2025 NFL Honors, where Allen won his first NFL MVP Award.

Josh Allen mentioned Hailee Steinfeld in his acceptance speech after collecting the NFL MVP Award

When Josh Allen was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, emotions ran high. He immediately turned to his fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld, and shared a loving kiss before heading to the stage.

On stage, he thanked his team, coaches and the loyal Bills fans for their support throughout his career. He also took time to appreciate his parents, Joel and Lavonne, for always being there.

“In my 20-plus years of playing football, going down to Pop Warner, I bet you they’ve missed maybe 15 games in their entire life,” Allen said.

He also thanked his siblings — Nicala, Jason and Makenna —for standing by him every step of the way.

But the most touching part of his speech was when he spoke about Steinfeld. He said:

“Last but not least to my fiancée Hailee. You’ve been my rock and my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you.”

Allen won the award over Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley. It was a close competition between him and Jackson. Allen received 27 first-place votes, while Jackson got 23.

Allen had an incredible season and led the Buffalo Bills to their fifth straight AFC East division title. He threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Allen also became the first player in NFL history to score at least 40 total touchdowns in five straight seasons.

