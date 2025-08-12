  • home icon
  • Josh Allen drops a hint on a potential movie with Hailee Steinfeld as the Bills star reveals throwing in hat into film roles with his wife

Josh Allen drops a hint on a potential movie with Hailee Steinfeld as the Bills star reveals throwing in hat into film roles with his wife

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 12, 2025 17:38 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Josh Allen drops a hint on a potential movie with Hailee Steinfeld as the Bills star reveals throwing in hat into film roles with his wife - Source: Imagn

It might just be a matter of time before we start seeing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen juggle between the NFL field and the Hollywood spotlight.

One of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Allen just finished another stellar 2024 campaign with the Bills, passing for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns and recording an NFL-high quarterback rating of 77.3.

Even though Allen hasn't played in a Super Bowl since joining the NFL, he may soon find a way to break through as a Hollywood celebrity.

Allen, who married American actress Hailee Steinfeld in May, was asked on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast on Monday if he has any plans of potentially featuring in a movie with his wife.

"Not at the moment," Allen said. "Uh, I'll never say never to that, but she's freaking good at what she does."

When asked if he ever pitched himself for a role to her, Allen said,

"All the time. We'll do like improv, you know? Just keep it going. Keep it going."

Just last month, we saw one NFL star make his Hollywood debut as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce featured as a waiter in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2." Another AFC star could just be the next football player hitting our movie screens.

After two years of dating, Allen and Steinfeld exchanged marriage vows at a private event on May 31, in Southern California. They were first sighted hanging out in New York City shortly after reports revealed the NFL player had ended his relationship with his former girlfriend, Brittany Williams, in May 2023. The two maintained a somewhat discrete relationship since then, making few public appearances together until they married in May 2025.

Allen's performances earned him his first MVP award last season. As he has done each season since joining the league, he will aim to keep getting better as the 2025 season approaches.

Josh Allen recently spent time with Hailee Steinfeld ahead of the Bills' 2025 season kickoff

Josh Allen signed a six-year, $330 million contract with the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason. That was one of the noteworthy events involving the star quarterback this offseason, as he also got married to actress Hailee Steinfeld three months ago.

Despite missing the Bills' first preseason game against the New York Giants this past Saturday, Allen, with Steinfeld, enjoyed a lovely dinner date in Buffalo.

In an Instagram photo posted by 'haileesteinfeldsource2k25,' the actress is seated directly in front of Allen, who is wearing a brown shirt, while sporting a black coat.

Allen may or may not play for the Bills in their upcoming preseason game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, or possibly on August 23, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Bills fans should expect to see the quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season on September 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Habib Timileyin

Edited by Ribin Peter
