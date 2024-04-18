Josh Allen expresses feelings about ex-Bills teammate Stefon Diggs after 'loss of veteran leadership'

The Buffalo Bills dealing Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans was a surprising move and now Josh Allen has shared his thoughts on the move.

From the outside, over the last couple of seasons, there appeared to be some sort of divide between Allen and Diggs. We saw multiple sideline talks and one that got rather heated, all of which led to headlines being made for the wrong reasons.

Considering Diggs had his lowest yardage total since 2019 and the increasing noise surrounding him, he was traded to the Texans this offseason.

Now, as the Bills begin an offseason without Diggs for the first time in four years, Josh Allen gave his thoughts on his now ex-teammate.

"It's definitely hard to part ways with a guy that's been very instrumental in our success here over the last for years. Obviously, I wish we can keep everybody. We've made a lot of changes this offseason, lost a lot of veteran leadership, Stef [Diggs] being one of them," Allen said via ESPN

With Diggs now no longer a Bill, Allen has to find a new No.1 receiver for the 2024 season. Most think that will come via the draft, but free agency could also be an avenue to go down. Diggs' production will be hard to replace, but Buffalo seems confident they can move forward and be successful without him.

Could Bills add WR in draft to help Josh Allen?

Putting it simply, they have to. However, with Allen's current arsenal including Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter, Mack Hollins, KJ Hamler, and newly acquired Curtis Samuel, none of them instill fear in opposing defenses.

With the draft approaching, the Bills could look to add a stud receiver in the first round. Currently holding the No. 28 pick, several mock drafts have Buffalo taking Georgia's Ladd McConkey or Texas duo Adonai Mitchell or Xavier Worthy.

All could be seen as good options for the Bills, but as Allen explained, the veteran leadership that left the building with Diggs will be hard to replace.

It does feel like the Bills and Josh Allen will rely on a receiver-by-committee approach this season, and whether that will be enough to get the team past that AFC Championship hurdle is unknown.