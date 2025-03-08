Josh Allen and fiancee Hailee Steinfeld plan 'intimate' wedding ceremony: Report

Josh Allen and his fiancee, Hailee Steinfeld, are reportedly planning an intimate wedding ceremony. After dating for more than a year, Allen proposed to her on Nov. 22. He opted for a romantic proposal at a beach.

Allen had a romantic setup with a pink flower arch in the background and scented candles all around. Just a few months after the engagement, an insider revealed the couple's plans for the wedding.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, an insider shared that Allen and Steinfeld don't want a "long engagement" and have already started with the wedding planning. They are reportedly discussing the location, logistics and other details of the event.

"They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway," the insider said on Thursday. "Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together."

The insider added that the couple has been planning for an "extravagant" but "intimate" wedding.

"They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,'" the insider said. "It will be a very intimate but extravagant event."

Although the insider talked about the couple planning for their wedding, it's still not known where and when they'll tie the knot.

Insider reveals Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s plans to start a family soon

Not only did the insider talk about the wedding plans of Josh Allen and his fiancee Hailee Steinfeld but also revealed details about their family planning. Per US Weekly, the source said that the couple wants to start a family in "the next few years."

"They both are excited about starting a family and want that in the next few years," the insider said. "They both share the same values when it comes to parenting and having kids."

Allen has been dating Steinfeld for almost two years. Their romance started in May 2023, and it quickly blossomed over the next few months. Within a year and a half of dating, they got engaged and are now planning for a wedding.

