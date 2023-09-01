Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen says NFL cutdown day still never gets easier.

Although Allen is one of the best players and quarterbacks in the NFL and he doesn't have to worry about getting cut, he still says the day is a tough one. Allen makes it a point to try and make friends with everyone on the roster, so he says he does get close to multiple guys and to see them get cut is hard.

Josh Allen knows that this is part of the NFL, but speaking on The QB Room, the Bills quarterback says it's tough to say goodbye to so many players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sad day in sports. One of the saddest day in sports. There are thousands of guys that are no longer on a team. No one really knows what’s the next direction.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"Some guys are contemplating retirement, some guys are contemplating playing in the XFL. It’s just a sad day. If you don’t get to the locker room early enough to say goodbye, you may never see some of these guys again."

NFL teams must get down from 90 players to 53 for the season, so there will be multiple players who won't get another chance in the NFL, which also makes it tough for Josh Allen.

But, with the practice squad expanding, it does allow NFL teams to keep some of those players still in the building.

Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears

Bills favorites to win AFC East

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills are the betting favorites to win the AFC East again.

Buffalo has the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl and the second-best odds to win the AFC, trailing the Kansas City Chiefs. There's no question this is the Bills Super Bowl window with Josh Allen under center, but so far, Buffalo has yet to be able to play in the Super Bowl.

One look at the Bills' depth chart after the 2023 NFL Draft shows that they're in it to win it.

The Bills will kick off the 2023 season on Monday Night Football on the road against the New York Jets. Buffalo will have its home opener the next week against the Washington Commanders.

Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears

Josh Allen's stats in review

Allen is coming off going 13-3 as a starter and throwing for 4283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Last season, however, he did deal with an elbow injury for the final couple of games of the season.

In his career with the Bills, Allen's record is 52-24 as the starting quarterback throwing for 18,397 yards, 138 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions. Turnovers have been an issue for Allen, but it comes with the way he plays as he does run the ball a lot and can flip the field with one pass.