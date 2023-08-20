Josh Allen is well known for being the Buffalo Bills' savior ever since he came onboard in 2018. Ever since he assumed the starting mantle, he has set multiple franchise and league records, including the single best postseason passer rating ever - 149.0 in 2021.

But on Saturday, he was involved in a rather weird play. Near the end of the first quarter of the Bills' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Allen crossed the line of scrimmage in a rushing attempt, only to turn back around to avoid a sack.

That was when Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith finally found him for the sack:

Fans react to Josh Allen being sacked after he backtracks on rushing attempt

While the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are currently continuing their acclimatization to the Kenny Pickett era, showed their defensive dominance of old, the Buffalo Bills just looked lost, as Josh Allen's offensive line failed time and again to protect their signal caller, leading to easy hits and pressures that led to interceptions.

Still, some fans thought that Allen either had regressed or was not as good as advertised as a result, with one blaming his purported relationship with actress Hailee Steinfeld:

Like Josh Allen, debuting Stefon Diggs disappoints in Bills' penalty-ridden loss at Steelers

Saturday should have been a milestone on its own, as it marked Stefon Diggs' first in-game action since his postseason spat with Josh Allen that saw him leave Highmark Stadium before the rest of the team. However, he failed to fulfill expectations in the Bills' eventual15-27 loss at the Steelers

Diggs did not play in the team's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, which they won 23-19. He finally made his 2023 debut in Pittsburgh, but he was limited to two 11-yard reception and no touchdowns. The Bills, in fact, would not score until the fourth quarter - with the game already out of hand.

What did in the Bills in the defeat, however, was the high number of penalties they committed - 13, with 93 yards lost as a result. They also had three interceptions - all from Matt Barkley, who had relieved Allen in the second quarter.

