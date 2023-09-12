Josh Allen did not play a good game for the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets. When Aaron Rodgers went out injured in the first offensive drive of the game, the Buffalo Bills quarterback should have taken the match by the scruff of their neck.

Zach Wilson had replaced Aaron Rodgers and was getting nothing going. He had a bad interception that had the Jets fans fearing the worst. However, Josh Allen was in a charitable mood.

He threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once on a regulation snap to give the Jets chances to come back into the game. Finally, when the game finished 16-16 at the end of regulation time, he had 236 yards and one touchdown for a paltry 67.4 passer rating.

Fans roast Josh Allen on social media

Fans were wondering how such a consistent quarterback was playing so badly. Some fans thought it came down Allen being featured on Madden. Others called him a turnover machine.

Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Josh Allen joins Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow with bad Week 1 in the 2023 NFL season

Ask the top three quarterbacks in the AFC for the last three season, there are three players in conversation: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. All of them lost in the opening week today.

Patrick Mahomes had an excuse that he did not have Travis Kelce playing and the Chiefs also missed Chris Jones on defense. He was also let down by Kadarius Toney, who had a miserable game. But losing at home to a Detroit Lions team that did not make the playoffs last season was not good.

Joe Burrow was even worse for the Bengals in the divisional clash against the Cleveland Browns. He had a total of 82 yards, which was unlike anything we have ever seen from him. Tee Higgins was especially poor for the Bengals and the driving rain did not help.

Josh Allen, however, must be the worst culprit of all. He had no excuses. It was a perfect night. His receivers were playing well. The Jets had lost their talisman in Aaron Rodgers. He should have won this game. Instead, he was the major reason why they lost the game in overtime. That stretched his all-time overtime record to 0-5 as well. For a team that wishes to win the Super Bowl, the Bills need their quarterback to leave this week behind quickly and rediscover his form.