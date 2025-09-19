Josh Allen gushes over ‘stud’ Hailee Steinfeld while hinting influence over ‘Sinners’ star's Hollywood scripts

As Buffalo Bills Quaterback Josh Allen appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on On Thursday, he lit up when the topic turned to his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Ad

“She’s an absolute stud. She’s the best. What can I say?” Allen said with a big smile.

When asked if he helps her pick movie roles, he laughed and said she handles her scripts herself, but sometimes they mess around with fun little acting moments at home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We don’t really run lines, but we do some improv stuff. It’s pretty fun.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

McAfee loved their vibe and said:

“Mega talent, both of you. When two greats are together, it’s good for society.”

Ad

During an appearance on "Hard Knocks" a few weeks earlier, he got emotional talking about her new movie Sinners.

When asked to rate it, he said:

“A+.”

“It combines a lot of different aspects of life," Allen said. "My wife absolutely kills it. And hopefully award season coming around, people make the right decision.”

Allen even admitted he cried at the premiere:

Ad

“I was crying at the end. I was just so proud of her. I get emotional thinking about it, but it was a pretty cool experience.”

Josh Allen got married to sinners-star" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Hailee Steinfeld on May 31. They tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. Hailee wore a strapless white gown with opera gloves, while Josh wore a black tuxedo.

Ad

The couple tied the knot seven months after Bills QB proposed the Hollywood actress in Malibu.

Josh Allen made feelings known about marrying Hailee Steinfeld

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen believes marrying Hailee Steinfeld is the defining milestone of his life.

“They've all been big, none other than marrying my best friend,” Allen told ESPN on Thursday. “And she makes everything easier, so I don't really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one.”

Ad

Football is still his top priority at work, but now family and character matter just as much. Even with this new balance, Josh says he is still hard on himself though he is trying to be kinder.

“I mean, I still want to be my own harshest critic but maybe giving myself a little more grace,” he said.

Currently, Josh Allen is playing in his seventh NFL season in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.