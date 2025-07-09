Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld mark attendance at Sam Darnold and GF Katie Hoofnagle's engagement ceremony

Josh Allen attended the engagement ceremony of Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. The Buffalo Bills quarterback tied the knot with the singer in May and is enjoying a good time with friends this offseason.

Ad

On Monday, Hoofnagle shared a collage on her Instagram story featuring pictures of Allen and his wife. The candid snaps showed guests hugging the soon-to-be bride.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld at Sam Darnold and GF Katie Hoofnagle's engagement ceremony//@_hoofy

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sam Darnold proposed to his girlfriend on July 5 at Dana Point, California, and then broke the good news on Instagram on Monday. In the joint post, the pair shared a few pictures, showing their memorable moment.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"YES!!!!!" Hoofnagle wrote in the caption.

Ad

Darnold wore a white T-shirt and black pants while his fiancée donned a lace print white dress. She also shared a glimpse of her engagement ring in the post.

Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle have been together for almost two years now. The couple made the walk on the red carpet of the NFL Honors award on February 9. Katie shared a picture of the outing on Instagram.

"Such a fun night to close out your 7th year in the league! I’m proud of you for all that you’ve accomplished, but I’m prouder of the person that you are and continue to be. thanks for letting me be a part of your journey, Sam. standing by your side is a blessing that I’ll never take for granted," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

Katie Hoofnagle was styled in a shiny silver dress for the outing while Darnold wore a black tuxedo.

Katie Hoofnagle shared a heartfelt post on Sam Darnold's birthday

On Sam Darnold's 28th birthday, Katie Hoofnagle shared an emotional post on her social media. In the carousel of pictures, she shared an adorable snap posing with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback in a pink and red flower print dress.

Ad

"Amidst the chaos of our everyday lives, every day spent with you is filled with an abundance of peace, laughter, presence, joy, and love. Here’s to another trip around the sun sharing good meals, good music, and good company. Happy 28th birthday to my better half, I love you more," she wrote.

Ad

She shared another snap, a picture from the NFL Honors award in the post, along with one in which they posed by the side of water in matching white outfits.

Meanwhile, on the field, Darnold is preparing for his first season with the Seattle Seahawks after his last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.