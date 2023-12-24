 "Josh Allen hates him": NFL fans want Stefon Diggs to demand trade after poor utilization of Bills WR vs Chargers

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs ended up winning the game 24-22 against the Los Angeles Chargers but there were people unhappy with how the wide receiver was used. The Bills needed to win this game to remain in charge of their own destiny for the playoffs and it was a much closer game than many anticipated.

After the Las Vegas Raiders scored 63 points in their previous match against the Chargers that saw Brandon Staley fired, the thought was that Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs would rip up the field and put up some big numbers.

Instead, Buffalo scored three touchdowns. Two touchdowns came through quarterback runs and one was to Gabe Davis. Diggs looked underutilized and many fans felt that he will do better if he moves somewhere else.

Fans say that Stefon Diggs should be traded for the Bills WR to shine

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to demand that Stefon Diggs request a trade after Josh Allen did not use him as the primary receiver in the game today. Here are some of the best reactions on the platform.

Josh Allen's performance utlization of wide receivers against the Chargers keeping with a pattern

While Stefon Diggs did not score a touchdown, it is a bit of an overreaction to say that he is not being properly utilized. For too long, teams have felt as if shutting down Diggs is enough to disrupt the Bills offense. The situation is similar to when Aaron Rodgers was playing with the Green Bay Packers and defenses knew that the best way to win the game was to shut down Davante Adams.

Diggs is the best receiver in the group and it showed today even though Gabe Davis scored the only receiving touchdown of the game. Josh Allen targeted Diggs eight times and connected five times but he picked up only 29 yards. Davis had just six targets, but caught four for 130 yards. It shows that Diggs gets more attention from defenses that leaves others free.

One can also see that Gabe Davis is not ready to the primary receiver yet, despite his performance today. In the last two games against the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs, he did not have a single catch or yard. He breached 100 yards, though, in the game prior to that against the Philadelphia Eagles. It proves that Sean McDermott is trying to rotate the targets opposite Stefon Diggs for Josh Allen, so that it does not become easy for opposition defenses.