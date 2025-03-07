Josh Allen honors Mitch Morse after veteran center calls it a career

The reigning NFL MVP paid his tributes to one of the men who blocked for him for years in Buffalo. Mitch Morse and Josh Allen were teammates for five seasons with the Bills. The center made it to one Pro Bowl during that time, while Allen was at two over that span, making another one without him this past season.

Morse announced his retirement on Thursday and posted an Instagram message of appreciation to the three teams he played for during his NFL career: the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for 10 unforgettable seasons," Morse wrote.

"Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Caitlin, and my children, Kennedy and Deacon, for their constant love and support on this journey. I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement."

Allen responded with an image of a goat, referring to Morse’s status as a great pass blocker.

Josh Allen's message on Instagram

The Bills made the playoffs in all five seasons that Morse was there. His protection on the offensive line enabled Allen to have his best season in terms of passing yards in 2020, throwing for 4,544 yards with a career-high 7.9 yards per attempt.

From 2015-2018, Morse played for the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him in the second round in 2015. He joined the Bills in March 2019 on a four-year deal worth $44.5 million, making him the highest-paid center in the league at that time.

Morse got a two-year extension in 2022 for $19.5 million before being released by the club in March 2024. He signed a two-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year but only played one season for them before retiring.

Mitch Morse played through a lot of pain

You wouldn’t know it, given the fact we saw him in so many offensive snaps during his NFL career, but Morse actually suffered his fair share of injuries. The native of Austin, Texas had multiple head injuries during his time in the NFL, with six documented concussions in an eight-year span.

While he was still learning the position, he missed several weeks for the Chiefs in their 2017 campaign. He missed two games for the Bills in 2020 and four in 2022. However, he was healthy and didn’t miss a single game in his last two years as an NFL starter, logging 1,021 snaps with the Jags in 2024.

Morse started 77 games as Allen’s center, allowing him to be among the best players at his position.

