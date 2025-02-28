Josh Allen to join Anthony Richardson for off season training to help Colts QB secure his QB1 role

Anthony Richardson has struggled with both injuries and performance during his first two seasons under center for the Indianapolis Colts. The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has appeared in just 15 games, throwing for 2,391 yards, and racking up 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He has completed a less-than-ideal 50.6% of his pass attempts while adding 635 rushing yards and ten touchdowns on 111 carries.

Despite investing a top-five pick in the quarterback less than two years ago, the Colts have shared that they will have an open competition at the game's most important position. Richardson is reportedly set to work out with 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, who went through similar struggles to begin his career. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network shared the news on Thursday, tweeting:

"Josh Allen will join Anthony Richardson & his QB trainers to workout together in Jacksonville this offseason. A part of a motivated Richardson’s prep ahead of important Year 3. Both Richardson & Colts know they have to do better for each other."

Allen had similar struggles early on as he appeared in 12 games and also dealt with injuries in his first season. He threw for just 2,074 yards, ten touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The Buffalo Bills star completed 52.8% of his pass attempts while adding 631 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 89 carries.

However, Josh Allen made changes to his throwing mechanics and has since evolved into a league MVP. Anthony Richardson will look to make similar changes as the pair work out together in the offseason.

Colts general manager shares plan to create competition for Anthony Richardson this offseason

While most top-five picks are generally expected to be impact players by their third season, the Indianapolis Colts seem to be unsold on Anthony Richardson. General manager Chris Ballard revealed that the organization plans to add a quarterback to compete for the starting job.

Speaking with the media at the NFL Draft Combine on Tuesday, Ballard stated:

"It's got to be the right guy to create real competition. We want to create real competition. I think it's good for the team. I think it's good for Anthony. We drafted Anthony high knowing it was going to take some time and we knew there's going to be some hiccups along the way. I know we all want a finished product right now. I do. You do. Fans do. We all do. But I think as he continues to progress in his young career, us adding competition, I think, will help up everybody's game." [h/t ESPN]

Ballard noted that Anthony Richardson is on board with the plan, claiming that the young quarterback knows he has things he needs to work on. He added that the franchise needs more consistency from the former fourth overall pick while revealing that the Colts will explore options via free agency, trades, and the 2025 NFL Draft.

