Josh Allen keeps it low-key on golf course as fiancée Hailee Steinfeld attends girl pal's bachelorette party

Josh Allen appears to be enjoying the NFL offseason. The Buffalo Bills quarterback recently spent time golfing and uploaded a picture of himself taking a big swing at the course on his Instagram story on Sunday.

"And we are off for 117 holes. S/o the men taking on the challenge," Allen wrote on his IG story.

Josh Allen plays golf. (Credits: IG/@joshallenqb)

Meanwhile, Allen's fiancée - Hailee Steinfeld - spent the weekend celebrating a bachelorette party with her girl pals.

In a picture posted on her Instagram story, Steinfeld was celebrating with her best friend, Greer Gustavson, who is engaged to music producer Demitri Lerios.

Josh Allen's girlfriend and actress Hailee Steinfeld. (Credits: IG/@joshallenqb)

Allen and Steinfeld were first linked together in May 2023. The couple made their first public appearance together in October that year, at an NHL game at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

In November 2024, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld announced their engagement via Instagram. There have been rumors that the couple might tie the knot this year, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Josh Allen credits Hailee Steinfeld for stellar 2024 NFL season with Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

In December 2024, Josh Allen credited Hailee Steinfeld for his strong season with the Buffalo Bills.

“She’s been a huge part,” Allen said to the Associated Press in an interview. “The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”

“I’m just playing this game, the same game that I’ve been playing since I was a little kid. That’s kind of what it comes down to. What I get to do is really fun, and I want to have as much fun as possible.”

Allen went on to win the MVP award for the 2024 season. He recorded 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, six interceptions and 12 rushing TDs in the regular season, helping the Bills clinch the AFC East title.

Josh Allen led Buffalo to the AFC championship game, where his team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

