Josh Allen copped the displeasure of fans after the Buffalo Bills fell 24-18 to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The Bills fell to 5-4 after the defeat and a team that many tipped to win the AFC and the Super Bowl are struggling in their own division.

Josh Allen was not at his worst today but some of his weaknesses came to the fore as the game got off to a blistering start. The Bengals got the ball rolling and scored a touchdown and the Bills responded immediately. But once Cincinnati got their next touchdown on the following drive, they never fell behind even once.

They were helped by a costly interception in the first half by Josh Allen when he threw the ball directly to a Bengals defender. He finished the game with one rushing touchdown, one passing touchdown, one two-point conversion and the aforementioned pick. With 258 yards at 68.4 percent completion rate, he got a passer rating of 85.2.

He was overshadowed by Joe Burrow, who had 348 yards at a completion rate of 70.5 percent. He also threw two touchdowns with no interceptions for a 108.9 passer rating. It was enough for the fans to start piling on the Buffalo quarterback.

Josh Allen slammed for his inability to lead the Bills to a win against Bengals on SNF

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills did get close to the Super Bowl in the past few seasons but never actually reached the championship game. And fans believe if he played as he did today, it won't change. Here are some of the best comments on X, formerly Twitter.

After 24-18 loss, Bills in a struggle to reach the playoffs

After this latest loss, the Buffalo Bills are now 5-4. They are third in the AFC East, just ahead of the hapless New England Patriots. After the Miami Dolphins lost to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier today in Germany, they had the chance join them at the top of the division but they blew it.

The New York Jets will play the Los Angeles Chargers tomorrow but that they are ahead of them now even without Aaron Rodgers is a damning indictment of how far the Bills have fallen. Over the past few seasons, they were the undisputed top dogs in their division.

In the AFC as a whole, not only are they now behind the Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, every team in the AFC North is ahead of them. If they do not go on a winning streak soon, they might find themselves shut out of the postseason entirely.