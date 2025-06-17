Josh Allen labels Hailee Steinfeld "wifey" in honeymoon pictures with 'Sinners' star

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are happily enjoying their new life as a married couple. 18 days after their wedding on May 31 in Santa Barbara, Josh shared honeymoon photos on Instagram where he called Hailee:

“Wifey.”

The pictures showed them wearing Hawaiian leis, popping champagne on a private jet, and enjoying a tropical getaway.

This was Josh’s first post as a married man.

As per what the Hollywood actress mentioned in her newsletter, Beau Society, Josh and Hailee jetted off on a tropical honeymoon and “ran off into the sunset” the day after the wedding.

Source: (Via Hailee Steinfeld's Newsletter/ @Beau Society)

Therefore, Josh Allen missed the second week of OTAs. The practices were voluntary.

Like Josh, posting BTS from their wedding day on June 17, Hailee called Josh "Husband" and kept up with Bills QB's spirit.

Looking back, the wedding was phone-free, ultra-private, and filled with personal touches, right from handwritten vows to a dance floor that “was literally bowing” under the energy of the celebration, as per what Hailee mentioned in her newsletter, Beau Society.

Josh Allen is head over heels in love with Hailee Steinfeld

On June 10, Josh Allen had only good things to say about wifey Hailee Steinfeld in a press conference.

While talking about the 'Sinners' star, the reigning NFL MVP said:

“She makes everything easier. I don't really focus on the other stuff, that was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one."

Running back in time, in May 2023, Josh was seen with Hailee in New York City, not long after he broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams. They were spotted on a few outings together, including a sushi dinner.

By July 2024, they made it Instagram official. Josh shared photos from a trip to Paris and a family event, and Hailee was in them.

In November 2024, Josh proposed to Hailee in Malibu. It was a private and romantic moment, with roses and candles, during the Bills’ week off.

In February 2025, they walked the red carpet together for the first time at the NFL Honors. Josh won MVP and thanked Hailee in his speech. It was their first big public moment as an engaged couple.

