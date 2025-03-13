Josh Allen makes feelings known on potentially leaving Bills in future after $330,000,000 contract extension

Josh Allen signed a six-year $330 million extension this offseason to tie his future with the Bills. It gives him $55 million in average annual value and includes a record $250 million guarantee. However, it does not make him the highest-paid footballer in the league and that distinction still remains with Dak Prescott, who penned a four-year $240 million contract with the Cowboys for an average of $60 million per year.

He was asked why he did that and he responded that his primary intention was to sign a contract to free up some cap space but also not dominate it so thoroughly that Buffalo could not remain competitive. His love for the city and the franchise also shone through as he called it his home and wished that he could end his career there. He said,

"I try not to think about the end. I feel like it's still a long way away. But absolutely. I don't want to play anywhere else. This is home to me and it'll never not be home. Yeah, I'd love to continue to play here as long as I can. And when it's time to put the cleats up. Hopefully it'll be in Buffalo."

Josh Allen reveals falling in love with Buffalo even before the Bills drafted him

Josh Allen revealed that his love affair with Buffalo began even before he was drafted by the Bills eight years ago. He recalled coming to visit them and then could not leave for his meeting with the Jets and the Giants in time because he got snowed in. He recalled,

"It was on my official visit. When I was over there, I got snowed in so I couldn't leave. I was visiting the Jets and Giants that next day, but I didn't get out in time. I went Bar-Bill with a couple scouts ... When I was just sitting there it felt like home to me."

But the size of the city and its traffic, as well as its people and cuisine, made him fall for the place. The reigning MVP continued,

"It's kind of the only thing that I've ever known of small-town feel where the people are great and the food is just as great. Those were two big factors for me in not having a huge city of traffic and this and that, that's something I feared. I just think it's home for me."

By making the Bills competitive year after year and establishing them as bona fide Super Bowl contenders, Josh Allen has ensured that the city has fallen in love with him too.

