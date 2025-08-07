  • home icon
Josh Allen makes feelings known after Sean McDermott benches MVP QB for Bills' preseason opener vs Giants

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Aug 07, 2025 18:33 GMT
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn
Josh Allen has broken his silence on Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott's decision to bench him for the team's preseason opener vs the New York Giants this Saturday.

Speaking to the media today after practice, Allen said he's trusting McDermott, as he's the man in charge.

Allen has proven to be one of the most elite quarterbacks in the NFL today. McDermott is likely opting to bench his MVP signal-caller in hopes of preserving his health for the regular season. Allen is coming off of a season in which he captured the first league MVP award of his career.

The veteran quarterback put up a season in which he passed for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. On the ground, Allen was also a force, rushing for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns. His efforts helped the Bills reach the AFC Championship game once again.

However, they came up just short against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite having proven to be one of the best young quarterbacks the league has seen in years, Allen is still seeking his first Super Bowl appearance of his career. As the 2025 season approaches kickoff, Allen and the Bills are hoping to build off a season in which they posted an impressive 13-4 record.

Can Josh Allen and the Bills finally overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs?

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Josh Allen is 0-4 against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. Despite proving to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league in recent years, a Super Bowl appearance has always eluded Allen thus far, as Mahomes has been dominating the Super Bowl appearance category over the past several years.

Allen and Mahomes first met in the 2020 AFC Championship game, in which the Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24. The pair again met the following year in the 2021 NFL Divisional Round, where Mahomes and the Chiefs again were victorious, 42-36 in overtime.

They rematched again in the 2023 Divisional Round, where the Chiefs won 27-24. Their most recent meeting occurred back in January, where Mahomes and the Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl by defeating the Allen-led Bills in the AFC Championship, 32-39.

If Buffalo can again dominate the AFC East and march into the playoffs, Allen is hoping a fifth meeting against Mahomes will finally go his way and earn him the first Super Bowl bid of his career. Allen and the Bills open their 2025 regular season on September 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

