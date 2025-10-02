  • home icon
  "Nothing super crazy": Josh Allen makes his feelings known on Stefon Diggs' return to Buffalo for Bills vs Patriots SNF clash

"Nothing super crazy": Josh Allen makes his feelings known on Stefon Diggs' return to Buffalo for Bills vs Patriots SNF clash

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 02, 2025 17:10 GMT
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were once inseparable, serving as the face of the Buffalo Bills. Eventually, however, the duo ran its course. Diggs was sent on a journey that has returned him to the place where he proved his dominance in Minnesota was no fluke.

Diggs' New England Patriots will travel to Highmark Stadium to face Allen's Bills in a primetime showdown rife with storylines, including the Diggs-Allen meeting. Posting on X on Oct. 1, ESPN Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg reported what Allen had to say about meeting Diggs in primetime.

"Played them last year, so I don't think it's anything super crazy," Allen said. "But obviously, being back in Buffalo, who knows if the emotions are going to be heightened for him, or for the fans...We're just gonna go out there and try to perform the best we can."

So, it's just another day at the office for Allen. At least, that appears to be his approach. This will be the Bills' second primetime game of the season on Sunday Night Football, with the first pulling off a miraculous comeback against Lamar Jackson's Ravens in an unforgettable 22-point fourth-quarter offensive showing.

Stefon Diggs' Patriots offered opportunity to deliver Josh Allen old, familiar feeling

Many would agree that the New England Patriots are looking as good as they have since losing Tom Brady. The Patriots are coming off a Brady-esque shellacking of the Carolina Panthers in which Drake Maye was nearly perfect, completing 14 of 17 passes for two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Stefon Diggs' Patriots have also already taken care of business against one AFC East opponent in their building by beating the Miami Dolphins, pulling off their first win over the franchise in a game taking place in Miami since 2019. Josh Allen remembers what that 2019 season was like, considering he played for the Bills as the underdog in the division at that time.

Stefon Diggs has the opportunity to help stun Allen with shades of the Brady-era rivalry. With the game also taking place in Buffalo, a win would be a sobering turn of events for a career that has overall gone exceptionally well for Allen over the past half-decade since Brady left.

Of course, Allen has also been playing at the peak of his powers, putting himself on pace to have the best completion percentage of his career in addition to an impressive seven touchdowns to one interception. However, will the Bills run into a buzzsaw they didn't see coming?

