Josh Allen makes rare public comment on fiancée Hailee Steinfeld’s career move

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen showed support for his fiancée - actress Hailee Steinfeld - while speaking to the media on Tuesday. Allen talked about Steinfeld’s new horror movie, "Sinners," saying he is proud of her.

"It was awesome. It was a different world, a very cool experience. I'm so excited for her and so proud of her. It's getting some great reviews. It's a fantastic movie. So go watch it. Again, I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can. That was her moment, and I'm so glad she got to shine," the NFL MVP said.

While speaking to People Magazine in March 2025, Steinfeld shared that playing a vampire character in the "Sinners" movie was both fun and challenging. She explained that even though vampires are fantasy creatures, she tried to make her character feel honest and emotional.

"What a learning curve to take on this supernatural element to this character, but making it feel very human and very real. I think there's something about vampires that people love and are really drawn to. It's just the most incredible original story. But yeah, so interesting to spend your days covered in blood and fangs," she said.

Sinners - directed by Ryan Coogler (who helmed the acclaimed Marvel movie Black Panther) - takes place in Mississippi in 1932. It tells the story of twin brothers - both played by Michael B. Jordan - who return home and face dark, supernatural events. Steinfeld plays Mary, a mysterious woman who reconnects with one of the brothers.

Josh Allen attended premiere of Hailee Steinfeld's movie 'Sinners'

In the first week of April, Bills QB Josh Allen showed up with Hailee Steinfeld at the premiere of her new movie "Sinners" in New York City. Allen wore a black outfit and Steinfeld donned a bright red dress.

The couple looked happy together as they held hands and later attended an afterparty with the film’s cast and crew.

Earlier this year, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld - who got engaged in Nov. 2024 - walked the red carpet together for the first time at the NFL Honors on Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans.

