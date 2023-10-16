"Josh Allen paid the refs once again": Giants fans slam referees for not calling DPI at end of game vs Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills escaped with a lucky 14-9 win against the New York Giants, but came very close to losing the game.

With the scoreboard reading what it did at the end of the game, there was still time for the Giants to mount one last offensive drive and try to score a touchdown to secure a walk-off win. They managed their timeouts and throws perfectly to ensure that they were in with a 1st-and-goal at the end of the game.

That field position was also set up due to a defensive pass interference on the last regular play of the game, which meant the Giants got one final chance with the clock reading 0:00. It was on the one-yard line and many would have expected a run play.

Instead, Tyrod Taylor decided to throw the ball. Darren Waller was the target but he could not haul it in and that was the end of the game. But replays showed cornerback Taron Johnson tug the tight end's jersey. If that had been spotted, it should have led to another defensive pass interference call and New York should have had another opportunity.

But the referees let it pass, possibly because they were reticent to give back-to-back defensive pass interference calls. That did not stop the fans from alleging a wider conspiracy in favor of Josh Allen and the Bills.

Josh Allen and the Bills get flamed after referees do not call DPI in Giants' favor

Josh Allen had a chance to win the game on his own terms in the two-minute warning but had an incomplete pass that gave the ball back to the New York Giants. Fans alleged that the officials did not make the call just to bail him out from what would have been an embarrassing loss, when the Bills were favored by more than 15 points coming into the game.

Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bad decision makings doom the Giants

Beyond the bad calls by the referees, the Giants were the architects of their own downfall. Saquon Barkley had a sparkling second half and would likely have rushed for the touchdown to end the game. Instead, coach Brian Daboll elected for a pass.

In the first half, on the other hand, with time expiring, quarterback Tyrod Taylor chose a run play instead of a pass option in the same position that kept the clock running. They came away with no points from that play.

Two awful decisions were more responsible for this loss than anything Josh Allen or the referees did.