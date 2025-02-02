Josh Allen had powerful 4-word message to Patrick Mahomes after crushing AFCCG loss to Chiefs

Josh Allen did all he could do to prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from moving a step closer to a historic Super Bowl hat-trick in last week's AFC Championshp Game.

He completed 22 of 34 passing attempts for 237 yards and two touchdowns. However, it proved all for naught, as his Buffalo Bills lost 32-29 after Dalton Kincaid dropped a fourth-down catch with over one and a half minutes left.

Unlike some fans who have been purportedly threatening a boycott of Super Bowl LIX amidst officiating controversies, Allen has been graceful. Footage emerged of him telling Patrick Mahomes when they met on the field after the game:

“Go get another one.”

Josh Allen makes history in 2024 season despite failed bid to reach Super Bowl

Still, not everything went bad for Josh Allen. In a season that was thought to be a throwaway after multiple contributoes like wide receiver Stefon Diggs left, the quarterback managed a commanding performance, thanks to a focus on running back James Cook and a retooled and more balanced receiving cast - a mantra the organization called "Everybody Eats".

His 307 completions, 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and 219.5 passer rating represented his lowest numbers of this decade so far, but he also only six interceptions and 14 sacks taken (63 yards lost) - all career bests.

Pro Football Focus rated his 2024 campaign, a 91.8, the fifth straight time he has received at least a 90 from the analytics website. That surpasses Tom Brady for most seasons with at least that grade:

Beyond the stats, Josh Allen also displayed a leadership and headstrong attitude that coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane could only praise during Thursday's end-of-season presser:

McDermott: "His consistent leadership was the biggest reason why we did what we did this season. So anybody that tries to say otherwise, I know better. I've seen it, and him now doing that every season for us is not an easy undertaking. But he is, and was the reason."

Beane: "I thought Josh went above and beyond being overly intentional with protecting the ball without playing scared or playing overly safe. He's still playing like an MVP… People were not talking about that enough of how much he took care of the ball."

The Bills hold the 30th overall pick in the upcoming Draft.

