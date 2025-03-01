Josh Allen reacts as fiancée Hailee Steinfeld stuns on Vogue magazine's cover page

Josh Allen cheered for his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, as she made it to the cover page of Vogue. She had her first cover page for the Vogue magazine for the March edition.

On Friday, Steinfeld shared a post on her Instagram account expressing her excitement about the achievement.

"My first Vogue cover… …and Vogue Philippines, no less!! I’ve been dreaming of this. Feeling so grateful and beyond honored. Thank you, @voguephilippines, for this unforgettable moment—I’ll be beaming about it forever," Steinfeld wrote in the caption of the post.

Josh Allen reshared the post on his Instagram story, celebrating the achievement. However, he did not write a caption to it but added a holding back tears emoji.

Still from Allen's Instagram story/@joshallenqb

Steinfeld wore a glamorous blue dress paired up with transparent sandals on the cover page of Vogue magazine.

Hailee Steinfeld cheers for Josh Allen on being awarded MVP

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have been strong supporters of one another. Allen cheered for his fiancée as she made it to Vogue magazine, while Steinfeld shared a post cheering for him ahead of the Super Bowl in February when the Bills quarterback won the MVP of the Year title.

At the NFL Honors, held on Feb. 6 at Saenger Theater in New Orleans. Allen was awarded The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player of the Year award for his remarkable 2024 season.

Hailee Steinfeld shared a post on Feb. 9 on her Instagram account congratulating Allen in a heartfelt message. She posted two pictures in her post.

In the first one, Allen was receiving the award, while the second one was a black-and-white snap of the couple. In the second snap, Allen was seated next to Steinfeld at the award function. Sharing the post, Steinfeld wrote:

"That’s MVP Josh Allen to you! 👑"

Allen commented on the post, writing:

"I love you ❤️‍🔥"

Allen's comment on Hailee Steinfeld's post (Image via Instagram/@haileesteinfeld)

Meanwhile, speaking of winning the award, Allen said (via ESPN):

"I know this is an individual award and it says Most Valuable Player on it, but I think it's derived from team success, and I love my team."

Allen had a fabulous season with the Bills in 2024. He had recorded 3,731 passing yards along with 28 touchdowns in the regular season.

