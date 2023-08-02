Josh Allen reveals how emulating Brett Favre has helped keeping himself 'entertained'

Entering his sixth season in the league, Josh Allen's playstyle has one special comparison that's impossible to distinguish: Brett Favre.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback has a strong arm, isn't afraid to invite contact and is prone to committing a small number of turnovers due to his aggressiveness. There's a big resemblance from when Favre was the Green Bay Packers quarterback, where he spent most of his career and won a Super Bowl.

But as Allen participated in interviews with Kay Adams for her show on FanDuel, he confirmed that there's more to his style that he adopted by watching Favre. And that's not something his coaches are thrilled about it.

I'm joking around constantly, and doing stuff I probably shouldn't be doing. My coaches can attest to that - try to knock the ball out of Poona Ford's hands. Watching some of what Brett Favre did in the past, I think he always tried to find something new to keep him entertained during practices, it's been six years that I've been in the same system, and these are the same exact plays that basically I've been running for the last five years. You got to find ways to continue to keep yourself entertained.

Josh Allen's comparison number two: Cam Newton

With similar playstyles, including their ability to run, strong bodies to absorb hits from defensive players and a strong arm, it's difficult to miss the similarities between them. Since they were high draft picks who dominated during their time in the league, it's difficult to pinpoint exactly which one is the best player at their peak.

Could this be Allen vs. Favre? Yes. But it's actually Cam Newton now.

Favre has a Super Bowl ring, three straight NFL MVPs and he played in the league for two decades, becoming part of the Hall of Fame in 2016. Newton, on his part, does have an MVP award to his name, but Von Miller and the Denver Broncos proved to be too much in Super Bowl 50 and he has not won a ring.

Obviously, you can't take definitive conclusions since Josh Allen is still a young quarterback with some room to develop, but Allen certainly looks the part to be compared with them. And with only 27, who knows how his NFL career will turn out when it's all said and done?