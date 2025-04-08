Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has 5-word response on why Bills will win Super Bowl

On Apr. 8, the actress fiancée of Bills QB Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld, dropped a sharp five-word take when asked if the Buffalo Bills would win the Super Bowl:

“Look who’s at the helm.”

Steinfeld delivered the confident line during a red carpet interview at the NYC premiere of her upcoming thriller “Sinners” (set to hit theaters Apr. 18). When pressed on her Super Bowl prediction, Steinfeld didn’t flinch, pointing straight to Buffalo’s franchise QB.

Since their engagement in November 2024, Steinfeld has made her support for Allen and the Bills clear – attending games, speaking highly of the Buffalo community, and now doubling down on her championship confidence.

Allen wrapped up the 2024 regular season with 4,269 total yards, 41 total touchdowns and just eight turnovers – a career-best. He led the Bills to wins over 15-win squads like the Chiefs and Lions and was named the 2024 NFL MVP (27 of 50 first-place votes).

He also became the first QB in league history with passing, rushing and receiving TDs in a single game (Week 13 vs. Niners). He further broke Patrick Mahomes’ record for most total TDs in a player’s first seven seasons.

Despite a 32–29 loss to KC in the AFC Championship, Josh Allen signed a six-year, $330M extension in March ($250M guaranteed).

While the Bills continue chasing a Lombardi, they’ve got their franchise QB locked in and a vocal supporter in Steinfeld backing the cause.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld back each other on and off-field

Nearly six months after their engagement, Hailee Steinfeld opened up at the “Sinners” premiere in NYC (Apr. 3), sharing how the couple backs each other in big moments.

“It means everything,” she told E! News. “I’m so proud of him … I’m just so grateful to be able to share this with him.”

Josh Allen returned the favor during his 2025 NFL MVP speech, calling Steinfeld “my rock and my best friend.” Speaking to the Associated Press back in December, the 28-year-old QB also credited her off-field, saying:

“The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”

As for the wedding, plans are still under wraps, with the actress choosing to keep those details private for now.

