Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld shares strange reason for dropping out of school

Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld dropped out of school at an early age to start homeschooling. However, there was a strange reason behind Steinfeld's decision to drop out of school, which the 'Bumblebee' actress recently shared with fans.

On Friday, the 30th issue of Hailee Steinfeld's "BEAU SOCIETY" newsletter was released, in which the actress answered some of the most asked questions by fans. One of the questions was about Steinfeld's "favourite subject in school."

The 'Hawkeye' actress revealed that her favorite subject was maths, and it was her love for the subject that led her to leave school and start homeschooling. Talking about the reason behind it, Steinfeld wrote:

"I really enjoyed math. Well, the problem-solving aspect. The thing about me and math is that I could find the answer, but never in the way that was taught … and eventually, I ran out of ways to find the answer. But I had my favorite teachers. Being in a classroom wasn't something that worked for me, which is why I started homeschooling."

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld planned for an 'intimate' wedding ceremony

Despite him being one of the most successful NFL players and her a leading Hollywood actress, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have no plans for a big fat wedding. If anything, the couple planned on getting married in an "intimate" wedding ceremony.

Earlier this month, the US Weekly released a report in which an insider shared details about Steinfeld and Allen's wedding plans. The source claimed that the couple "don't want a long engagement" and that's why the two have been eager to exchange vows as soon as possible.

Still, despite their excitement about getting married to each other, the couple has preferred to keep their celebrations "intimate." Sharing more details about Steinfeld and Allen's decision, the source said:

"They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now. It will be a very intimate but extravagant event."

Josh Allen signed a massive $330 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills earlier this month, which led to speculations that the quarterback plans on upgrading fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's engagement ring. However, Allen recently gave fans a reality-check of these rumors.

