Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld steals the show with purple leather outfit for latest commercial

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen’s fiancee, Hailee Steinfeld, shared pictures from her recent commercial for Nexxus Haircare on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

“Sat down with @harpersbazaarus to talk all things @nexxushaircare HY volume,” Steinfeld wrote.

Hailee Steinfeld stars in new commercial for Nexxus haircare

She sat on the floor while dressed in a purple leather top and pants. However, the focus was on her shiny, bouncy hair, which was the subject of the commercial. According to the company’s official website, the Nexxus Cloud Foam adds an airy cushion between each hair strand, giving it a bouncy look. The campaign is titled "Get HY with Nexxus."

The ad was posted by Nexxus Haircare on Instagram on Tuesday.

“If you’re not getting HY (volume that is), what are you waiting for? So excited to share what we’ve been working on with @HaileeSteinfeld 💜☁️," Nexxus captioned.

Steinfeld shared the commercial and another picture, along with some links.

“My secret to HY hair (purple heart) @nexxushaircare,” Steinfeld wrote.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, there are three products under the Nexxus HY-Volume Weightless Lift product category: a shampoo, a conditioner and a cloud foam treatment. Interested consumers can buy a 5.5 oz bottle from online retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart, where it is priced between $16 and $24.

During an interview with Bazaar on Tuesday, Steinfeld revealed how it provides a solution to her hair problems.

"When I wake up, it’s funky and flat and not cute,” Steinfeld said. “So there’s many a time when I need some volume.”

Hailee Steinfeld dons retro look insipired from 90s style

Hailee Steinfeld started shooting for the commercial in January, where she revealed her look in the ad. She appeared in a retro, 1990s-inspired style that complemented the product.

"I love a ’90s-supermodel-blowout hair reference,” Steinfeld said on Tuesday, via Bazaar.

She gave a similar statement during an interview with PEOPLE.

“I love a '90s supermodel hair reference, always,” Steinfeld said on Tuesday. “I think there's something just so effortlessly cool in the volume and texture.”

In the commercial, Steinfeld appeared at a couple’s wedding hinting about her upcoming marriage with Josh Allen.

"Get super 'HY' for your wedding,” Steinfeld said.

She was also asked about the wedding in the ad.

“I love the play on words,” Steinfeld said. “We're having a lot of fun with it.”

Steinfeld and Allen will reportedly tie the knot on May 31.

