Josh Allen's moving MVP speech moved Bills staff member to tears

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen won MVP and gave a unique shoutout during his speech. Allen credited his teammates, staff and family during his speech, which is usual, but he then gave a shoutout to "Slick Rick," a Bills staffer who works in the mailroom.

"We've got such a great locker room in Buffalo," Allen said, "and it takes everybody from the equipment staff to the training room, to the strength staff, to Slick Rick in the mailroom, to the cafeteria upstairs. It truly takes everybody to have team success, and I'm so fortunate to be a part of a great organization."

Trending

It was a touching shoutout, and Bills reporter Matthew Bove of WKBW spoke to Roderick Morrow, aka "Slick Rick," who broke down in tears talking about what that moment meant to him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So basically, when I was watching the awards, when he went on stage, I was happy that he had won it and it went from joyful to crying because when he mentioned my name, I just broke down," Morrow said. "I broke down because I'm just an average person, but when he mentioned my name, I was like, 'Oh my god, he just mentioned my name on national television,' so I was just crying.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Then I started getting phone calls from friends, and I was crying on the phone. It's still like a dream. Even though I work here, I don't like this publicity, I'm just down-to-earth."

Expand Tweet

Morrow, a Buffalo native who has worked with the Bills for 15 years, was touched that Josh Allen even thought about him during the biggest moment of his NFL career, which was him winning MVP.

The video has gone viral on social media with millions of views and has caught the attention of plenty of celebrities on social media as well.

Josh Allen says MVP means a lot to the city of Buffalo

Josh Allen has become the face of the Buffalo Bills and is one of the best players in the NFL. After Allen won MVP, he said it meant a lot to him as well as the entire city of Buffalo.

"I think it means a lot to the city," Allen said, via the team website. "This is something that they were probably rooting for… I know that anytime we step onto that field in our stadium, they're all chanting MVP. It's such a surreal feeling to know that they care so much and care so much about this.

"I wish we weren't hosting this trophy. I wish we were hoisting the Lombardi. We're gonna keep working until we do."

The Bills and Josh Allen lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.