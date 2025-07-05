Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld keeps July 4th vibes alive rocking American flag knit pullover while sipping margarita

Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is in celebration mode for the 4th of July. The Hollywood actress is spending quality time during the weekend, a couple of weeks ahead of the Buffalo Bills training camp.

Steinfeld, one of the most active actresses on social media, shared a couple of snaps of her whereabouts and activities during the festivities. She shared three posts on her Instagram stories, starting with an umbrella with red and white stripes, reminiscent of the American flag, on the beach.

Credit: IG/haileesteinfeld

The next story featured Steinfeld wearing an American flag knit pullover above a variety pack of margarita drinks.

Credit: IG/haileesteinfeld

The third post features her sipping a margarita while enjoying the sun.

Credit: IG/haileesteinfeld

The 4th of July is one of the most important holidays in the country and one that every NFL team celebrates every year. Josh Allen's Bills shared a message on X on Friday to celebrate the big day.

Hailee Steinfeld has documented her love for margaritas. On June 25, she shared a series of pictures on her profile to celebrate the summer and the first pic featured her with a margarita in her hand.

The Sinners star shared more snaps of her time with friends, her food, her pets and more margaritas.

Hailee Steinfeld shared special details of the night before her wedding with Josh Allen

After being first linked with each other in 2023, becoming official on Instagram in July 2024 and announcing their engagement in November 2024, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got married on May 31, in California.

A couple of weeks after the ceremony, in the 39th issue of "BEAU SOCIETY," Steinfeld shared details of her wedding, revealing that she and Allen had a private dinner with their closest people the night before the ceremony. She said:

"The night before the night before our wedding, we had dinner with just our immediate families (+ our nanas, of course). It was just the 14 of us; a calm before the festivities.

"At one point, Griffin unexpectedly prompted the question, 'When did you know Hailee and Josh were meant to be together?' Everyone went around and shared tiny, sweet, thoughtful and funny observations. It was so special," Steinfeld added.

They have become one of the most popular couples in the NFL in recent times. Josh Allen and Co. will report to training camp in the coming weeks, as they try to win a Super Bowl once and for all.

