Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, candidly reflected on her work in the movie Sinners. In the American horror film, which was released in April, Steinfeld portrayed the character of Mary.On Thursday, Allure released a short video of the actress on its Instagram account in which she talked about her 10-minute beauty routine. However, before sharing the advice, she opened up about shooting for Sinners and how she manifested that soon after being covered in “dirt,” she would be on the red carpet in “full glam.”&quot;Not gonna lie, when I was on the set of Sinners, covered in blood, and dirt, and whatever the heck else, the thought crossed my mind that very soon we'll be on the red carpet of the premiere for this movie. And I will be in full glam, feeling gorgeous, beautiful, glowy, clean, and sure enough, that got me through,&quot; Steinfeld said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJosh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld’s Sinners movie was directed and written by Ryan Coogler and revolved around identical twins Elijah “Smoke” and Elias “Stack” Moore.Michael B. Jordan played the leading twin characters, while Steinfeld was Stack’s ex-girlfriend. The movie was a box office hit and earned $367 million on a budget of $90–100 million.Josh Allen gets candid about his wife, Hailee Steinfeld’s work in SinnersJosh Allen was proud of his wife, Hailee Steinfeld’s work in Sinners. He talked about the movie in a conversation with Kyle Brandt in September.During the interview, Brandt asked Allen to review Steinfeld’s movies and asked him about Sinners. The Buffalo Bills quarterback gave it an “A+” rating and praised his wife’s work.&quot;Because it combines a lot of different aspects of life. My wife absolutely kills it. And hopefully award season coming around, people make the right decision,&quot; Allen said (via People magazine). &quot;...When we watched it at the premiere, I was crying at the end. I was just so proud of her. I get emotional thinking about it, but it was a pretty cool experience,&quot; he added.Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot ahead of the new NFL season. They have been together since 2023.The NFL star is playing his first season after getting married, and the Bills are doing well so far in their games. They won four consecutive games but lost against the New England Patriots in Week 5. Next, the Bills will play against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 14.