  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld reveals special thought that got her through being "covered in blood" on Sinners' set

Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld reveals special thought that got her through being "covered in blood" on Sinners' set

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 12, 2025 07:12 GMT
Josh Allen
Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld (Image Source: Getty)

Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, candidly reflected on her work in the movie Sinners. In the American horror film, which was released in April, Steinfeld portrayed the character of Mary.

Ad

On Thursday, Allure released a short video of the actress on its Instagram account in which she talked about her 10-minute beauty routine. However, before sharing the advice, she opened up about shooting for Sinners and how she manifested that soon after being covered in “dirt,” she would be on the red carpet in “full glam.

"Not gonna lie, when I was on the set of Sinners, covered in blood, and dirt, and whatever the heck else, the thought crossed my mind that very soon we'll be on the red carpet of the premiere for this movie. And I will be in full glam, feeling gorgeous, beautiful, glowy, clean, and sure enough, that got me through," Steinfeld said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld’s Sinners movie was directed and written by Ryan Coogler and revolved around identical twins Elijah “Smoke” and Elias “Stack” Moore.

Michael B. Jordan played the leading twin characters, while Steinfeld was Stack’s ex-girlfriend. The movie was a box office hit and earned $367 million on a budget of $90–100 million.

Josh Allen gets candid about his wife, Hailee Steinfeld’s work in Sinners

Josh Allen was proud of his wife, Hailee Steinfeld’s work in Sinners. He talked about the movie in a conversation with Kyle Brandt in September.

Ad

During the interview, Brandt asked Allen to review Steinfeld’s movies and asked him about Sinners. The Buffalo Bills quarterback gave it an “A+” rating and praised his wife’s work.

"Because it combines a lot of different aspects of life. My wife absolutely kills it. And hopefully award season coming around, people make the right decision," Allen said (via People magazine).
Ad
"...When we watched it at the premiere, I was crying at the end. I was just so proud of her. I get emotional thinking about it, but it was a pretty cool experience," he added.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot ahead of the new NFL season. They have been together since 2023.

The NFL star is playing his first season after getting married, and the Bills are doing well so far in their games. They won four consecutive games but lost against the New England Patriots in Week 5. Next, the Bills will play against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 14.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications