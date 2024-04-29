The NFL draft has come and gone with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen getting a new weapon in Florida State's Keon Coleman.

With Stefon Diggs traded to the Houston Texans, a spot in the Bills' wide receiver unit opened up, and it is one that Buffalo hopes Coleman can fill.

After such a whirlwind last couple of days, Coleman said that he and Allen had already been in contact ahead of Buffalo's preseason training commencing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coleman said via nbcsports.com:

"He texted me the day of [being drafted] and was like, 'You're the guy I want. I watched a lof of recievers and I want to play with you'. And I've been saying the same thing. I want to play with the guy that wears No. 17. I think he's a great quarterback, one of the best in the league right now and I would love to be catching passes from him. I'm ready for that."

Expand Tweet

It appears that both Coleman and Josh Allen are excited to get to work in 2024. Many hope the pair can create the same kind of wavelength that Allen and Diggs had on the field.

Keon Coleman to be Josh Allen's No. 1 target?

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

With Josh Allen losing both Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs in free agency, Coleman could be seen as the saving grace of the receiver room.

The 6-foot-4, 210lb receiver gives the Bills a big, physical threat and has deep-threat speed to take the top off the defense.

Exactly how Coleman fits into the Buffalo offense is unknown, but one can easily envision Coleman improving the depth chart.

Expand Tweet

While Coleman's 658 yards from 50 receptions last season aren't eyebrow-raising, his 11 touchdowns are.

With Josh Allen's ability to slice a defense apart with his arm and Coleman as a big-bodied receiver who excels at contested catches, Buffalo has a bonafide red zone threat that will be tough to curtail.

Times are changing for the Bills offense with Allen leading the charge, as they enter a new season with a host of offensive weapons. Amid all this, Coleman could be the key to Buffalo's potential Super Bowl run.