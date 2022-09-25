Josh Allen or Tua Tagovailoa: Who is a good fantasy pick for your team?

Who would you rather have for the 2022 fantasy football season — Josh Allen or Tua Tagovailoa? Two weeks have ended, and with it, the fantasy season is getting more exciting day by day.

In Week 2, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Tennessee Titans 41-7. Josh Allen kept up his impressive form, throwing for 317 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 in a very close game. Tagovailoa showed his throwing abilities throughout the game and recorded 469 passing yards with six touchdowns and one interception.

Choosing between the two star quarterbacks can be a little confusing, especially if the choice is between Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.

Previous season statistics of Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa

The Buffalo Bills selected Allen as their seventh overall choice in the first round of the 2018 draft. Allen started 11 of the 12 games he participated in during his first season. He completed 2,074 yards of passing while scoring 10 touchdowns and throwing 12 interceptions.

Allen has thrown for more than 4000 yards and over 35 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. Allen also has a record of throwing for over 4,000 yards and rushing for 750 yards in a season.

Tua Tagovailoa has spent two years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa in the first round as the 5th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. For the last two years, he has been the face of the Dolphins as the starting QB.

In the last two seasons, he has thrown for 4,467 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. This year might be Tagovailoa's breakout year, as in just two games, he has recorded 739 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

Who will score more fantasy football points in 2022 — Josh Allen or Tua Tagovailoa?

Josh Allen or Tua Tagovailoa? Allen was ranked as the No.1 quarterback for the 2022 season because of his dual-threat ability. The last two Buffalo games have been incredible, which puts them among the top contenders to win the 2022 NFL season.

In the last two seasons, Allen has scored over 450 points in fantasy football, which makes him an ideal choice for the QB1 position.

Tagovailoa started in 12 of the 13 games he played and scored 212 points, averaging 16.3 points per game. But this season has been different, and his latest performance against the Ravens was proof that he can be equally as productive as Josh Allen.

It is too early to say if Tagovailoa will earn you more fantasy points than Josh Allen, so we recommend that you stick with Josh Allen for the starting quarterback role.

