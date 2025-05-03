New England Patriots' Josh Dobbs shared photos from his trip with fiancée Jocelyn Lara on Instagram on Thursday, where the couple enjoyed beach scenes and a relaxed getaway. Dobbs posted a series of images, including one with Lara in a white dress.

Ad

The quarterback also shared some workout snaps and on-field photos, captioned the post:

“Beach scenes, Patriot dreams, and everything in between – April 2025.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

One of his followers, Emily Lown, commented on the post, playfully adding,

“And diamond rings*.”

Lara responded with:

“How could he forget?”

Josh Dobbs jokingly replied,

“That was March, people!” referring to their engagement in March.

Josh Dobbs' fiancée Jocelyn Lara calls him out for downplaying their engagement memory, Instagram

Dobbs had proposed to Lara on March 29, decorating the Boston Harbor with white roses, candles, and a large “Will You Marry Me?” sign. Lara happily accepted, and the couple shared the joyous occasion with their followers via Instagram.

Ad

The quarterback expressed excitement about spending forever with Lara, calling her his “best friend” and “biggest supporter” in the caption.

Ad

Lara graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2019 (via LinkedIn) and has worked in football recruitment and is currently an account manager for Generation Adidas International.

Dobbs and Lara went public with their relationship in 2021, after a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Jocelyn Lara celebrated birthday with Josh Dobbs

Jocelyn Lara celebrated both her birthday and the New Year with Josh Dobbs, posting a photo carousel on Instagram on January 1st. She wore a satin white dress and posed alongside Dobbs in the cover image.

Ad

The birthday cake read the message “Happy birthday Princess.” She turned 28 this year.

Ad

Meanwhile, Dobbs has officially joined the New England Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco. The 30-year-old quarterback, who’s played eight NFL seasons, brings good experience to the Patriots’ roster.

Over his career, he’s suited up for Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Cleveland, Tennessee, Arizona, Minnesota, and San Francisco. Dobbs started one game and threw for 361 yards, two TDs, and two interceptions last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"