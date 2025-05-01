Josh Jacobs claims ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs preparing for NFL comeback while behind bars after fatal car crash

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs shared a potentially major update about former Las Vegas Raiders teammate Henry Ruggs III. It's been two years since Ruggs was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for a Nov. 2021 incident in Las Vegas that led to the death of a woman and her dog.

Ruggs pleaded guilty to one count of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and another count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He'll be eligible for parole in 2026, and if things go well, he could be out to find a new opportunity in the league.

Josh Jacobs joined Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor on "The Pivot" podcast on Tuesday to discuss a series of topics, including Ruggs' chances to step on the field eventually.

Jacobs, who played alongside Ruggs both at Alabama and on the Raiders, said that Ruggs has remained active during his time in prison with the hope that he could get a chance to return to the league.

"You know, I'm like, man, so for me, it hurt a lot, but keeping up with a man and hearing them talk, it brings me spirits, because he always positive. He's positive about everything. Man, like, he's training. They got him, they let him train and things like that.

So I'm like, you come out. Man, I don't know if you will get a chance. I've been talking to some people for him, like they've been saying that a couple of teams was willing to give him a chance. I'm like, when you get that chance, man, you better not ever. Don't look back."

Jacobs also told Riggs to prove to everyone that one decision doesn't define who he is.

Henry Ruggs III was the No. 12 overall pick by the Raiders in 2020. He played two seasons in the NFL, racking up 50 receptions for 921 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in 20 games.

Henry Ruggs was reportedly working in prison

One of the latest updates regarding Henry Ruggs' time in prison came in June 2024 when KLAS 8 News Now reported that the wide receiver was working at the Nevada Governor's Mansion in Carson City, earning $2.50 an hour.

His time at Stewart Conservation Camp could come to an end next year when Ruggs will try to be a free man again. If he succeeds, he could then pursue the NFL comeback he has been training for.

