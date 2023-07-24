Josh Jacobs' holdout just got a lot more real.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Las Vegas Raiders star was spotted boarding a flight leaving Las Vegas Monday morning.

Pelissero added that Jacobs has told people close to him that he does not plan on returning anytime soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



Jacobs won’t report for training camp Tuesday and has told people close to him that he doesn’t plan to return anytime soon. #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who hasn’t signed his franchise tender, was spotted this morning boarding a flight leaving Las Vegas.Jacobs won’t report for training camp Tuesday and has told people close to him that he doesn’t plan to return anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/JxwpE3LBXL

An NFL personnel executive who spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda said on Josh Jacobs' situation:

"If he holds out (all indications are that he will), it looks like the Raiders are going to have to go out and sign a veteran free agent to a one-year contract that’s loaded with easily attainable incentives."

Josh Jacobs during Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs replacements: Which RBs could Raiders realistically look at?

Fortunately for Las Vegas, the free agent running back list isn't as depressed as the RB market.

Guys like Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette, James Robinson, Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliott are still available to be signed. Most of those names are veterans who have had a ton of success in the NFL.

If the Raiders fail to sign any of those names, the incumbent is Zamir White, drafted last year in the fourth round (122 overall) out of Georgia. However, having White as RB1 would be quite a baptism of fire.

According to multiple reports, Chargers star Austin Ekeler scheduled a Zoom call over the weekend with multiple running backs in attendance, including Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Jacobs himself.

Ekeler, who was so unhappy with his previous contract that he reportedly requested a trade earlier this year. He ultimately ended up signing an extension that added $1.75 million in reachable incentives.

49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, one of only a handful of top running backs to sign a big contract in the last three years, called it “criminal” that Barkley, Jacobs, and Tony Pollard didn’t get new deals at the franchise tag deadline.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!