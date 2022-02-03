Josh McDaniels admits Tom Brady fumbled on the infamous 'Tuck Rule' play against Raiders 

The controversial "Tuck Rule" game may go down as an important part of quarterback Tom Brady's long NFL career. Brady has continuously said that he didn't fumble the ball, and members of that same New England Patriots team have all agreed on his sentiments, until now.

Josh McDaniels, who was recently hired as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and was previously the Patriots' offensive coordinator, was on "The Dan Patrick Show" Wednesday morning.

Patrick asked him about the comments that he now sides with the Raiders in terms of the tuck rule game. He jokingly told Dan Patrick that to 'break the ice' with Las Vegas Raiders team owner Mark Davis, he would jump the proverbial fence and say it was indeed a fumble by Tom Brady.

"I thought the first thing i'm gonna say to him (Mark Davis) to break the ice was that it was a fumble... I'm part of the Raider Nation now so yeah, it was a fumble." - McDaniels on the Dan Patrick Show

What is the "Tuck Rule" game?

Dan Patrick Show @dpshow #RaiderNation he's officially one of you! New Head Coach Josh McDaniels joined us today and confirmed that he thought Tom Brady fumbled on the "Tuck Rule" play. @Raiders #RaiderNation he's officially one of you! New Head Coach Josh McDaniels joined us today and confirmed that he thought Tom Brady fumbled on the "Tuck Rule" play. @Raiders https://t.co/Ji8RUzUicS

Did Tom Brady fumble the ball or didn't he? That is the question. The 2001 AFC divisional game, a snowy matchup between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders at Gillete Stadium, was the scene of the play.

Brady dropped back with ball in-hand and intended to pass, but Raiders safety Charles Woodson had other plans as he tackled the quarterback. The football then came loose and chaos erupted with opinions coming from both sides as to what had happened.

Brady appeared to try and 'tuck' the football as he went down with referees initially ruling it a fumble. But, after official review, it was said to be an incomplete pass because his arm moved to bring the ball back in toward his body. The Patriots went on to win the game in overtime and then the Super Bowl, the first of the dynasty created by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

That encounter, which is now infamously known as the "Tuck Rule game," due to the NFL's polarizing enforcement of that particular law. One which has now since been scrapped, having been in effect until 2013.

Over 20 years later, ESPN has now created a documentary called "Tuck Rule," investigating the rule and the controversy that surrounded it. With insight from Tom Brady, Charles Woodson and other players and coaches who were all a part of that game. The documentary will air February 6th on ESPN.

